One dead, two missing after flash floods in Colorado canyon

One person was died and two others were missing in a Colorado canyon area after flash flooding Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency evacuations were issued for parts of Larimer County because of floods in the Poudre Canyon, north and west of Fort Collins.

The electric co-op Poudre Valley REA tweeted that mudslides took down power lines, and bridges were out, making damage assessment difficult.

The body of one person was recovered, and officials were searching for others confirmed to be missing, Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jered Kramer said in an email.

Up to an inch of rain may have fallen on the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County on Tuesday, according to radar estimates, Bob Kleyla, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

The fire summer last summer was the largest in Colorado history and burned more than 208,000 acres.

Areas burned by wildfire are prone to mudslides because the soil no longer absorbs precipitation and it runs downhill, Kleyla said.