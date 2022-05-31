One dead, two wounded as gunfire erupts near high school graduation in New Orleans

A woman was fatally shot and two others wounded as gunfire erupted near a high school graduation in New Orleans on Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened outside the Convocation Center on the campus of Xavier University not long after students from Morris Jeff High School had received diplomas, New Orleans police said.

The fatally wounded person was an elderly woman and the others are men who will survive their wounds, police said. They were not immediately identified.

All three victims were there for graduation ceremonies before they were shot outside, New Orleans police spokesperson Gary Sheets said.

"A fight broke out between two females and it escalated to gunfire," Sheets said.

