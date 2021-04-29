One deputy dead, another wounded in North Carolina standoff

An hourslong standoff in North Carolina left one deputy dead and another wounded, officials said Wednesday.

The standoff in Boone, about 102 miles northwest of Charlotte, ended around midnight after a barricaded person in a home died, NBC affiliate WXII reported. It was not immediately clear how the person died.

Officers responded to a welfare check about 9:45 a.m. ET in the 500 block on Hardaman Circle after the homeowner didn't show up to work or answer any calls, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, WXII reported. After identifying all of the vehicles on the property, authorities said the deputies entered the home.

Two of the deputies were then shot by a person inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Sgt. Chris Ward died after he was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, authorities said. The second deputy, Logan Fox, was still on the scene. His condition was not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The Watauga Sheriff's Office said the barricaded suspect periodically opened fire at the officers.

During the 14-hour standoff, law enforcement encircled the house, and nearby residents were evacuated.