One fisherman rescued, 3 missing after boat sinks off Martha's Vineyard

Rescue crews recovered one fisherman and were searching for three others Monday morning, more than 12 hours after their boat capsized and sank off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress signal around 3:15 p.m. Sunday from a scallop boat that had flipped over and sank 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha's Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Authorities were able to rescue one fisherman at around 4:48 p.m. after they found him on a life raft, but were unable to locate the other three men in the boat, Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard petty officer third class, told NBC News on Monday.
The four men on the scalloper, which had left from New Bedford, Massachusetts, did not appear to be wearing life jackets, Noel said.
The Coast Guard has two ships and a helicopter searching for the fishermen, who were not immediately identified.