One Killed, Seven Wounded in Church Shooting in Tennessee

One person was killed and seven others were wounded during a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, told NBC News that nine people were shot at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and that one person was confirmed dead.

The fire department later tweeted that the shooter was "among the wounded." Nashville police also said on Twitter that the gunman was wounded and at a hospital.

Nashville police said later Sunday that a gunman opened fire at the church and that one woman was dead in the parking lot. Police said six others were shot and another victim was "pistol whipped" and was at the hospital.

Police were still investigating the shooting at 3890 Pin Hook Road in Antioch, a spokeswoman with the Metro Nashville Police Department told NBC News.

Police said that at 11:15 a.m., police started receiving multiple calls first of shots fired and then of people shot in the church.

"This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals," the department said on Twitter. "The majority are older adults.

They also said that "all of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60."

