Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Janelle Griffith

One person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting at a bar early Sunday in South Bend, Indiana, police said.

The shooting occurred at Kelly's Pub, South Bend police said in a tweet.

A spokeswoman for Memorial Hospital of South Bend said it had received eight gunshot wound victims between 2 and 2:30 a.m. local time. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

South Bend police said there may have been as many as 10 people injured.

The incident comes a week after a fatal police shooting in South Bend. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, suspended his campaign to attend to the matter.

"The mayor is deeply troubled by last night's incident," a spokesperson for Buttigieg told NBC News, adding that he would address the shooting at a town hall in South Bend on Sunday.

Janelle Griffith

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 