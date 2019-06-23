Breaking News Emails
One person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting at a bar early Sunday in South Bend, Indiana, police said.
The shooting occurred at Kelly's Pub, South Bend police said in a tweet.
A spokeswoman for Memorial Hospital of South Bend said it had received eight gunshot wound victims between 2 and 2:30 a.m. local time. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
South Bend police said there may have been as many as 10 people injured.
The incident comes a week after a fatal police shooting in South Bend. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, suspended his campaign to attend to the matter.
"The mayor is deeply troubled by last night's incident," a spokesperson for Buttigieg told NBC News, adding that he would address the shooting at a town hall in South Bend on Sunday.