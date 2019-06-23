Breaking News Emails
One person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting at a bar early Sunday in South Bend, Indiana, police said.
The shooting occurred at Kelly's Pub, South Bend police said in a tweet.
A spokeswoman for Memorial Hospital of South Bend said it had received eight gunshot wound victims between 2 and 2:30 a.m. local time. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
South Bend police initially said there may have been as many as 10 people injured, which Mayor Pete Buttigieg confirmed at an emotional town hall Sunday afternoon.
The incident comes a week after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in South Bend. Eric Logan, 54, was shot by Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, a 19-year veteran of the department. O'Neill was responding to reports of someone breaking into cars downtown when he encountered Logan, who was allegedly armed with a knife, authorities said.
Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, pulled himself from the campaign trail Friday to attend a march in South Bend. Buttigieg engaged with activists in front of police headquarters ahead of the march, who voiced a number of concerns, including that the officer involved in the shooting did not have his body camera on at the time.
“I recognize that there’s not a lot of confidence in the process and so we are going to figure out a better process,” Buttigieg said Friday. “And by we, I don’t mean me. I’m not going to sit behind a desk, think up a better process, put it in place and then ask you all to accept it. We are going to figure out a way to involve the community in improving the process.”
Buttigieg and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski outlined the investigative process for officer-involved shootings and how an officer may be removed for misconduct on Sunday at a town hall moderated by NAACP South Bend Chapter President Michael Patton. Buttigieg and Ruszkowski took questions from the moderator and the public during the tense town hall at a local high school. Calls of "release the tapes" and "fire the chief" rang out in the auditorium.
Buttigieg, who expressed his confidence in the police chief, said efforts to recruit more minority officers and implement body cameras were not successful and that he accepted responsibility for that. He also pledged to be as transparent as he could with regard to the shooting last Sunday.
"It will be our policy that everything that can come out come out," Buttigieg said.