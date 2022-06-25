IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One killed, two injured in shooting at WeatherTech facility in Illinois

One of the people injured has already been released from the hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, Ill
WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, Ill.Google Maps
By Nicole Acevedo

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Illinois early Saturday morning.

Police in the village of Bolingbrook, a Chicago suburb, said officers responded to initial reports of "a subject shot" on 1 WeatherTech Way at 6:25 a.m. local time.

The alleged suspect fled the building after the shooting and was taken into custody about three hours later Saturday morning, police said.

One of the people injured has already been released from the hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.

WeatherTech, a manufacturer of automotive products, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.




Nicole Acevedo

Nicole Acevedo is a reporter for NBC News Digital. She reports, writes and produces stories for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.

Ava Kelley contributed.