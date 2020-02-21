Morning Rundown: Russia looks to meddle again, Nevada preview, partial Taliban truce, coronavirus latest, and Trump blasts the Oscars' historic winner

One person killed, 3 injured, including officer, in shooting at Idaho senior complex

The suspected shooter also died.
Image: Caldwell shooting
Caldwell officer-involved shooting.KTVB

By Elisha Fieldstadt

One person was killed and three, including a police officer, were wounded during a shooting at a senior citizen apartment complex in Idaho on Thursday.

The suspected shooter also died.

Police in Caldwell, about 28 miles west of Boise, responded to reports of shots fired at the Portstewart Apartments at 4:19 p.m., Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said during a news briefing later Thursday.

"It's a stable situation right now," Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said, according to NBC affiliate KTVB in Boise. "The tragedy, along with it, there's a lot to digest for the public and for us as well. So this will take some time to work through everything."

There was no ongoing threat to the public following the shooting, but police announced at about 6 p.m. that roads surrounding the senior citizen community were closed due to a "critical incident." The streets were reopened at about 11 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if the victims or the shooter lived at the apartment complex.

