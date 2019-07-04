Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke and Austin Mullen
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized with minor injuries on Thursday after lightning struck a tree they were standing under, authorities in South Carolina said.
The incident happened at the Black River in the area of Lawshe Plantation in Andrews. NBC affiliate WIS News reported that as many as a dozen people were injured.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.