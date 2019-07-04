Breaking News Emails
One person was killed and six others were treated at a hospital Thursday after lightning struck a tree they were standing under, authorities in South Carolina said.
The incident happened at the Black River in the area of Lawshe Plantation in Andrews, which is in Georgetown County. NBC affiliate WIS reported that the lightning strike happened at a cookout, citing a homeowner who lives nearby.
A spokesperson for Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital said that it received a total of seven patients from the lightning strike, including the person who died.
Four patients walked into the hospital and the other two who survived were transported by ambulance, and all are in fair condition, the spokesperson said.
The nearby homeowner told WIS that a group of people were boating in the Black River and stopped at Lawshe Plantation and were cooking out on the shore when the lightning strike occurred.
Andrews is a town of around 2,800 about 50 miles northeast of Charleston.