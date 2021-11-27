One seriously injured in shooting at mall in Washington state

One person was wounded in a shooting Friday at a Tacoma, Washington, mall that subsequently closed its doors to Black Friday shopping for the night, authorities said.

Gunfire was reported at Tacoma Mall at 7:08 p.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, Tacoma police said.

Law enforcement came from “all over the county” to assist with the effort to find anyone who may have been connected to the shooting, the sheriff's department tweeted.

No arrests were reported late Friday.

Some shoppers had to shelter-in-place as authorities conducted their search and investigation, NBC affiliate KING of Seattle said.

The shooting is at least the second to happen in a mall in the U.S. on the busy Black Friday shopping day.

In Durham, North Carolina, three people, including a 10-year-old, were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon at The Streets at Southpoint. Three additional people had injuries that were not from gunshot wounds, Durham police said.