One Soldier Dead, Seven Injured in Fort Bragg Training Accident

A U.S. soldier died Thursday and seven others were injured during a special operations training exercise gone wrong at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the Army said.

Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, died during the Special Forces Qualification Course at the Army's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command, or USASOC, which is investigating. The incident occurring during demolitions training, it said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Ft. Bragg Explosion: 1 Soldier Killed, Many Injured During Training 1:10 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1046998595577" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The injured were moved to multiple hospitals by air and ground, it said.

"The special operations community is a close-knit family," said Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commander of the school. "Staff Sgt. Dalida's death is a reminder that a Soldier's job is inherently dangerous. Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Dalida's family and friends."

The injured suffered a varying degree of wounds, and it wasn't immediately clear whether any were life-threatening.

Dalida, who enlisted in the Army in September 2006, was a enrolled in the Special Forces Engineer Course, the specialization program of the Special Forces Qualification Course.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he was praying for all those involved.