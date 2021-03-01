One student hurt after shooting at junior high school in Arkansas

An Arkansas school district was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a shooting at a junior high school that officials were calling an "isolated incident."

"There has been a shooting at the Watson Chapel Junior High. All campuses are on lock down," said a Facebook post from Watson Chapel School District in Pine Bluff.

One student was hurt, according to the district. "If you have not been notified by the school, your student is safe and secure," the post said.

The school followed up shortly thereafter to say parents could come pick up their children under a supervised release.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC News request for comment.

Monday was the first day back to school for the Watson Chapel School District students after a water issue in the buildings. It isn't clear how long the students were at-home learning due to the problem.

The district had announced on Friday that students would return for on-site learning Monday. The post read: "We look forward to seeing our students and staff!!!