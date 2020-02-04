One teen cross-country runner dead, 5 injured after driver plows into team

One high school student is dead and five others injured after a driver in Oklahoma plowed into a cross- country team on a practice run Monday.
Max Townsend was charged with manslaughter in the first degree and six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident after he hit the students in Moore, a city just south of Oklahoma City, police said.
The deadly incident came a day after Townsend's son, Cody, died in car crash on Sunday, NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City reported.
The cross-country runners hit Monday were taken to a nearby hospital, where three were in critical condition, according to KFOR.
The school district's superintendent, Robert Romines, said in a statement posted to Facebook, "Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend."
Romines identified the deceased student as Rachel Freeman, a senior. "This evening and as we move forward through this unthinkable tragedy — please keep our students, staff, and families in your thoughts and prayers," the superintendent said.