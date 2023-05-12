One of two inmates who broke out of a Philadelphia jail last weekend in an escape that went unnoticed for nearly 19 hours was taken into custody Thursday, a police official said.

Nasir Grant, 24, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday night and was being processed, said Frank Vanore, deputy commissioner of investigations for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Additional details about the capture weren't immediately available.

The location of a second inmate, Ameen Hurst, 18, remained unclear.

Ameen Hurst. Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons via AP

Grant was jailed on charges of criminal conspiracy, firearms violations and drug charges. Hurst was charged with two counts of murder.

The pair, who were housed in the same unit but different cells, escaped through a hole in a fence at Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center's recreation yard on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., a prison official said earlier this week.

Security video showed them cutting the hole.

The official, Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney, said no alarm was prompted by the jailbreak and staff members who patrol the area weren't there.

The inmates were mistakenly counted during head counts at 11 p.m., 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., Carney said, adding that authorities didn't learn that they were gone until 3 p.m. Monday.

Carney said an investigation would determine how the breach and miscount occurred.