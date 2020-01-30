One-week-old boy still missing after father kills himself, 3 women found dead

Police in Florida are searching for a newborn after the father believed to have abducted him died by apparent suicide, authorities said.
The father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead Wednesday in Pasco County, over 300 miles from a home in Miami where the discovery of three women's bodies the day before prompted the search for the father and the baby.
Although police believe Caballeiro had taken his son, Andrew, who is one week old, the baby was not with his father when he was found.
"There has been NO evidence discovered at the scene that confirms Andrew Caballeiro was with Ernesto Caballeiro in Pasco County," the sheriff's office said in a press release Thursday.
The father had arrived in the county only a few minutes before he took his life, the sheriff's office said in the release.
It is possible that Caballeiro left the baby somewhere before traveling to the area, a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office told NBC News. The sheriff's office tweeted a map of the route that the father is believed to have taken before he was found dead.
Police in Miami-Dade began searching for Caballeiro and Andrew after the women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
That grisly discovery was made Tuesday after a family member went to the home to check on everyone. That family member told Miami-Dade police that Caballeiro and his son were missing from the residence.
An Amber Alert issued for the baby said the father may have been traveling in a white passenger van.
The van was found in a rural area outside Tampa Bay and Caballeiro's body was discovered about 50 yards away from the vehicle in a wooded area, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Wednesday.
Authorities had initially said that a key piece of evidence in the investigation was whether a woman was in the vehicle with Caballeiro.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that they now believe the woman checked on the vehicle after Caballeiro killed himself and that she was not directly involved.
"The most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Baby Andrew remain within Miami Dade County at this time," Pasco County authorities said.