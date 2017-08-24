One Winner Takes Full $758 Million Powerball Jackpot

A $758 million fortune will go to just one lucky buyer in Massachusetts, who drew the sole winning Powerball number in the second-richest in the game's history, the lottery's organizers said early Thursday.

The winning numbers — 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, with a Powerball of 4 — were drawn at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, said the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the game for the 33 states and three U.S. territories that participate. Almost 10 million more players won prizes totaling more than $135 million, it said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Powerball Jackpot Soars to $700 Million 1:20 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1031003715635" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Related: Near-Record Powerball Jackpot Sparks Lottery Fever Across United States

Wednesday night's jackpot trails only a $1.6 billion prize that was divided among winners in three states in January 2016. The result means the next jackpot resets at "only" $40 million.