One-year-old killed, 2-year-old injured in Georgia shooting

A 13-month-old is dead and a 2-year-old was injured in a shooting at a Georgia apartment building, police said Thursday.

Officers with the Fort Valley Police Department and the Peach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeview Apartments, police said. Fort Valley is about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

Both the children were taken to the hospital. The 13-month old was pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, police said.

Fort Valley police said they are not releasing the names of anyone who is a person of interest as they and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

Fort Valley police told NBC News that the two victims were siblings.