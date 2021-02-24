OnlyFans model says Catholic school expelled her children over her racy photos

A California mother of three said her boys were expelled from their Catholic school after administrators discovered her OnlyFans account.

Crystal Jackson’s increasing popularity on the adult, subscription-based site caught the attention, and ire, of parents at Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacremento, according to NBC affiliate KCRA.

After she and her husband spoke with a British tabloid about the controversy last week, Jackson said Theresa Sparks, Sacred Heart's principal, sent an email Sunday saying their children were not allowed to return.

In an email obtained by the news station, Sparks said, "Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students and is directly opposed to the policies laid out in our Parent/Student Handbook.”

“We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours," she said.

Sparks declined to comment on the matter on Wednesday.

"We cannot discuss the status or circumstances of any member of our school or parish community," Sparks said in an email.

NBC News could not reach Jackson for comment, but she told KCRA that she is “still the same Crystal I was, like, two years ago, a year ago when we had coffee before you knew this. Now you just are judging me.”

She said the site, which she started with husband Chris, allowed the couple to rekindle the flame in their marriage, according to the news station.

Photos from her OnlyFans and social media accounts show Jackson in various poses and outfits. Some show her fully-clothed like “the mom next door,” her husband said. Others are more explicit, including photos of her in lingerie and heels that are intended to accompany her “sexy stories,” Jackson said.

“You get this confidence in yourself,” she added. “It's that confidence that you gain that you're like … maybe I do feel sexy, or maybe I am sexy.”

When the couple started the OnlyFans page, the duo made $15,000 in their first month, KCRA reported. That number grew by 30 percent a month later. And now with more than a year under their belt, Jackson said the couple is making $150,000 a month for their daily posts, according to the station.

Families learned about the page and alerted school administrators, she said.

“It’s always been, from day one, you need to leave the school, and that’s actually what they accomplished,” Jackson said. “They accomplished getting the kids kicked out of school.”

She and her husband are now searching for a new school for their children, according to KCRA.