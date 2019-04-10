Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 10, 2019, 3:56 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

An Oregon sheriff's department responding en masse with "guns drawn" to a call about an intruder locked in a woman's bathroom found the suspect was in fact a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that a woman called to report a person was in her bathroom with the door locked and said she could "see shadows under the bathroom door."

Seven minutes later "multiple deputies" arrived at the home, and requested K9 backup, the statement said.

"We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner," said Deputy Rogers. Washington County Sheriff's Office

“As we entered the home we could hear 'rustling' in the bathroom," one of the responding deputies wrote in the statement.

Deputies ordered the person to come out of the locked bathroom, but got no response. They needed to act.

"With guns drawn, deputies open the door to encounter the suspect … An automated robot vacuum," the statement said.

The statement added that the Roomba was performing a "very thorough vacuuming job."

It's unclear if the Roomba has retained an attorney.