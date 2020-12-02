Oregon doctor and staff refuse to wear masks during pandemic, calling Covid 'common cold'

An Oregon doctor said in a recently surfaced video that the staff at his clinic have not worn face masks during the coronavirus pandemic and dismissed Covid-19 as a "common cold."

The doctor, Steven LaTulippe, made the comments during a Nov. 7 “Stop the Steal” rally — in support of President Donald Trump — in Salem, Oregon, to a group gathered outside the State Capitol.

"I want to expose what I call corona mania," LaTulippe says in a video shared on YouTube by the political group Multnomah County Republicans and first reported by NBC affiliate KGW in Portland.

"I want you to know that I never shut down during the entire Covid season ... I hate to tell you this, I might scare you, but I and my staff, none of us once wore a mask in my clinic," he continued as the crowd cheered. "And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that? Zero. Absolutely none."

LaTulippe owns South View Medical Arts in Dallas, Oregon, and said he has treated nearly 80 Covid-19 patients. Prior to him taking the microphone, he was introduced as a doctor who was going to talk about the "myths of Covid."

"We have been utterly duped and I want you to know that this is insanity and the purpose was only to shut down the American people. This is a threat to your freedom, a threat to our constitution. I petition all of you, take off the mask of shame," LaTulippe said.

"It is a mask that is just designed to control you and to shut you down," the doctor told the crowd. He also called the virus that has killed more than 271,000 people in the United States "a common cold virus."

During a phone interview on Wednesday, LaTulippe doubled down on his anti-mask stance, saying that he does not agree with it because he believes “there’s bad science behind it."

"I have absolutely zero problems with infectivity, and I have completely successful treatments, so I ask, 'What is the problem?' Why would I be demonized if I know what I'm doing," he said.

"I have a very rigid virus and flu-season protocol at my clinic and it has worked very well for me for years," he continued. "I’ve never had any of my staff or myself get sick."

In a Nov. 20 report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that seven studies conducted in various settings "confirmed the benefit of universal masking in community level analyses."

"Each analysis demonstrated that, following directives from organizational and political leadership for universal masking, new infections fell significantly," the CDC noted.

Although LaTulippe refuses to wear a mask, he said he does ask patients who believe they have Covid-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus to wear one.

He sees them at the end of the day after all of his other patients leave and treats them in a back room at the clinic that is disinfected before and after they leave.

"I'm very interested in sound medical practice and I'm interested in good science," he said. "And when science and medicine become perverted with corrupt politics then I'm up for a fight and that's what made me go to that rally and say what I said."

His comments contradict an executive order Gov. Kate Brown enacted that requires healthcare professionals to wear face coverings at all times while in a healthcare office, with limited exceptions, according to KGW.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federation of State Medical Boards have also both said that healthcare staff should wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Oregon Medical Board said it could not comment on specific cases, but said in a statement Wednesday that noncompliance with executive orders and state guidelines may result in disciplinary action.

The board's website showed no actions against LaTulippe.

"Unprofessional conduct includes, but is not limited to, conduct that does or might endanger the health or safety of the public. This includes failure to comply with an Executive Order issued by the Governor or failure to comply with state agency guidance applicable to the time and location where the licensee practices medicine," the board said in its statement.