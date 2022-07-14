Oregon football star Spencer Webb, 22, dies after falling on rock slides, hitting his head

University of Oregon football star Spencer Webb died Wednesday after falling on rock slides and hitting his head, according to officials.

He was 22 years old.

Webb, who played tight end for the Ducks, fell on the slides west of Triangle Lake. The lake is located about 35 miles west of the university's campus in Eugene.

Deputies arrived to the scene at 2:30 p.m. and bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was found "approximately 100 yards down a steep trail" and search and rescue personnel assisted with bringing him back to the roadway, authorities said.

“There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," the sheriff's office said.

The rock slides is an area that features large slabs of rock that form natural slides, which turn into small waterfalls and connect to a swimming hole.

The sheriff's office didn't identify Webb, but Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning confirmed his death with a tribute on Twitter.

He wrote: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

NBC News has reached out to the university's athletics department for comment on Webb’s death.

Webb, who hailed from Sacramento, California, was a junior.

News of his death prompted an outpour of tributes. Teammate Alex Forsyth, who plays offensive lineman, tweeted: “RIP brother. Fly high.”

San Francisco 49ers star Arik Armstead described Webb as a “great young man with a promising future gone too soon.”

Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby called Webb’s death “unbelievable,” adding he was “too young.”

Chase DeMoor, who plays for the USFL's Michigan Panthers, said “words can’t even begin to describe the pit in my heart.” The tweet was accompanied by a video showing Webb throwing a football around on a beach.

"One of the most genuine loyal souls I ever got the privilege to call my brother. Love you Spenc. Rest easy…doing this for you now," he added.

SB Nation Underdog Dynasty writer Cyrus Smith tweeted, "Spencer Webb was just one of those Ducks man."

"When he made a play it felt extra special. Not because of his skill but because of his spirit. Loved his spirit. Can’t believe the news," he continued.