Oregon kidnapping suspect arrested after attack was caught on doorbell camera

A kidnapping suspect in Oregon has been arrested after doorbell camera video captured him grabbing a woman and hauling her to a car.

The Hillsboro Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a kidnapping captured on a local’s doorbell camera.

The footage showed a woman “crying for help” before she was “picked up and carried away” by a man at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the area of Southeast 32nd Ave and East Main Street in Hillsboro, police said.

The woman is heard screaming “Please help me! Please help me!” as she was picked up by the man, according to video obtained by NBC affiliate KGW of Portland.

Police said they appeared to have left in a white pickup.

Investigators shared stills from that video with the public, asking for help identifying the suspect and the victim.

The woman who lived at the home that captured the video told KGW she didn’t recognize either the man or the woman in the video.

“She looked scared,” the woman said. “In her voice, you could tell she was frantic, and she needed help, and the way she grabbed onto the door in the video when you see it, that is like, not normal.”

By early Tuesday, the suspect and victim were both identified and found, and the suspect was charged with kidnapping.

“The suspect was arrested and the victim is safe,” police said, without identifying them.

“The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack,” police said.

No further details were shared but officials said, “there is no danger to the public.”