Oregon man charged with hate crimes for allegedly beating 70-year-old woman from India

An Oregon man has been charged with attempted murder and hate crimes for allegedly breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business, prosecutors said Tuesday.
James Lamb, 53, of Eugene, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of bias crime, assault, burglary, strangulation, menacing and criminal mischief, the Deschutes County District Attorney's office said.
Lamb, who was staying at the Hub Motel in Redmond, broke into the manager's office on New Year's Eve and attacked the motel owner, prosecutors said. The woman suffered broken bones and remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.
"The grand jury charged Mr. Lamb with bias crimes based on his statements regarding the victim’s country of origin being India and his expressed desire to rid America of people like her," the Deschutes County District Attorney's office said in a statement.
District Attorney John Hummel said the victim provided heroic testimony to the grand jury from her hospital bed.
"Too many people in Oregon are silenced by intimidation and violence because of how they look, who they love, or to whom they pray," Hummel said. "Because of this woman’s strength, and because the Oregon Legislature passed a law last year to strengthen Oregon’s hate crime law, justice will be delivered in this case."
Lamb is being held at Deschutes County Jail. His bail has been set at $50,000. He is next due in court on Jan. 10. His court-assigned public defender could not be reached for comment.