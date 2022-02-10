Oregon man said he shot brother instead of bear, turns gun on himself

Authorities in Oregon found a man with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday after he had called to say he fatally shot his brother while attempting to shoot a bear.

A man called the Josephine County Sheriff's Office just before 7 a.m. to report "he had accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun because there was a bear on their property," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Deputies who responded to the home in Sunny Valley found a man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. They also found another dead man who appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," the statement said.

Neither of the men have been identified, and the case is still under investigation.

The rural property where the shootings happened is about 125 miles south of Eugene.