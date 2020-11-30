Oregon nurse put on leave after posting TikTok bragging about not wearing mask

An Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about not wearing a mask outside of her job, prompting backlash on the platform, has been placed on administrative leave, according to her employer.

Salem Health said the nurse, who has not been identified other than by her username "LoveIsKind05," "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic," the hospital said Saturday on Facebook.

"This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," Salem Health said.

The nurse, who said she worked in oncology, used an audio snippet from the 2000 film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and said her facial reactions in the video was in response to "when co workers [sic] find out I still travel, dont wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have playdates."

Both the video and the "LoveIsKind05" account appear to have been deleted, but a duet with the video, a TikTok feature that allows other users to show their reaction or response, is still available on the platform. It appears the person posting the duet has no relationship with "LoveIsKind05."

Salem Health said that it wanted to assure the public the nurse's statement "does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here."

"Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of Covid-19. This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing," the statement reads.

A weekly workplace outbreak report published by the state of Oregon shows Salem Health as having 91 total employee-related Covid-19 cases.

Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows the most recent cases posted to its site on Friday showed 2,314 new cases in the state and 18 new deaths.

NBC News has reached out to Salem Health for further comment and to inquire about the nurse's identity.