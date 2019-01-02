Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A man was caught red-handed by an Oregon officer as he was trying to steal a bicycle from outside the police department.

The incident happened on December 27, when a man was seen on surveillance video approaching the locked bike right outside the doors of the Gladstone Police Department with a pair of bolt cutters.

Before the suspect could free the bicycle, Sergeant Okerman exited the building and confronted the man, the department said in a Facebook post.

When the would-be thief attempted to flee, Okerman is seen in the video pushing him against a wall and pulling out his Taser.

The man is seen dropping his bolt cutters and getting down on the ground as Okerman and another officer place handcuffs on him and remove his hood and face mask.

It's not clear who the bike belonged to, or what charges the suspect faces. Calls to the Gladstone Police Department by NBC News were not immediately returned.