Oregon re-criminalizes small amounts of hard drugs after 2020 voter initiative is overturned

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill Monday restoring criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of hard drugs, reversing a first-in-the-nation law that advocates had hoped would help quell a deepening addiction and overdose crisis.

Under the new law, the possession of small amounts of drugs such as heroin or methamphetamine will be classified as a misdemeanor and punishable by up to six months in jail.

Drug treatment will be offered as an alternative to criminal penalties.

Ensuring full coordination between the state and participating agencies, such as the criminal justice system and health providers, is vital to the law's success, the governor said in a letter to state legislative leaders.

"Courts, Oregon State Police, local law enforcement, defense attorneys, district attorneys, and local behavioral health providers are all critical to these conversations and necessary partners to achieve the vision for this legislation," the letter read in part. "We must balance local programmatic design with the need to achieve statewide consistency and standardization where appropriate."