Orlando's ICON Park demands suspension of second ride after teen's fatal fall

A second ride owned by the company that makes ICON Park's Orlando Free Fall, the attraction from which a 14-year-old boy fell to his death last week, should be temporarily closed, the Florida amusement park announced Monday.

"ICON Park formally notified the owner of the Orlando FreeFall, the SlingShot Group, demanding suspension not only of the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, until the attractions are proven to be safe by authorities," ICON said in a statement.

"ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment. We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do," the statement said.

Deputies responded to the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park just after 11 p.m. last Thursday after receiving a 911 call, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Witnesses on scene reported that someone had fallen from the ride,” the agency said.

The teen, identified as Tyre Sampson, was taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he died from his injuries, according to officials. He was visiting from Missouri.

According to ICON Park’s website, the Orlando Free Fall attraction, a free-standing drop tower, is meant to stand at 430 feet and can carry up to 30 riders.

Officials with the department said last week that the Free Fall ride was inspected for the first time on Dec. 20. No deficiencies were found and the ride passed its inspection, officials said. Because Free Fall is a new ride, and the agency conducts safety inspections twice a year, no additional inspections on it had occurred prior to the incident.

The ride is currently closed.

"We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson and our thoughts are with his family and friends," the park said Monday in a statement. "This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park and we’re working hard to make sure this never happens again."