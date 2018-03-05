Oscars as it happened: Winners, best speeches, surprises and more

From Frances McDormand's rousing speech to 'The Shape of Water' taking home the big prize, the 90th Academy Awards was filled with excitement for the movies and a celebration of women and equality.
See the complete list of Oscar winners here.
Reel Talk
That was a good time!
That's a wrap for the live blog. Thanks for tuning in and please feel free to read every word of the below from start to finish to relive all the excitement.
Good night!
'The Shape of Water' is your best picture winner
Guillermo del Toro's whimsical fable about a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) who falls in love with a mutant fish-man took home the top prize at the Oscars.
Frances McDormand is better than all of us
While accepting the Best Actress trophy, Frances McDormand embodied every inch of the night's equality rhetoric by asking each and every female actor, director, cinematographer, writer, artist, etc., stand up to be acknowledged. Because here's the thing: with so much TALK about inclusion, we're still lacking action. And how do you act? By bringing those you're trying to include to the forefront.
Everyone wins an award playing Winston Churchill
Now that Gary Oldman won a Best Actor Oscar playing Winston Churchill, we should remember that this role is the ultimate in awards bait. Oldman is the first win for someone playing the prime minister, but it's worth noting that this year also saw the release of "Churchill" starring Brian Cox in the title role.
But three people have won for playing Churchill on TV, the most recent being John Lithgow in "The Crown." The other two are Albert Finney for "The Gathering Storm" in 2002 and Brendan Gleeson for Into the Storm in 2009.
Cynthia Nixon only needs to win an Oscar to finish her EGOT. Maybe someone should cast her as Churchill. It seems to work for everyone else.
Mexican directors have won in four of the last five years
2014: Alfonso Cuarón, "Gravity"
2015: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, "Birdman"
2016: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, "The Revenant"
2018: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
A very important anniversary
Appropriately, this year's Oscars is now longer than Titanic. The winner of Best Picture 20 years ago. Bless us, everyone.
'Here are the four men and Greta Gerwig nominated for Best Director'
When announcing the Best Director nominees, Emma Stone described them accurately. Specifically, she referred to them as "four men and Greta Gerwig." (Truth!) And while Gerwig lost out to Guillermo Del Toro, we can at least take comfort in the fact that relaying a fact is still seen as groundbreaking.
Netflix just dropped the trailer for the final season of 'House of Cards'
It’s a bit of a gutsy move considering the tone of the evening and that one of the show’s stars, Kevin Spacey, was accused of sexual misconduct.
Spacey won’t be on the new season, and the trailer makes that clear.
A brief reminder about 'The Greatest Showman'
"The Greatest Showman," a wildly ridiculed musical about a circus, is nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar and made almost $350 million at the box office. That's about $100 million more than any movie nominated for best picture. Who's laughing now?
At long last, cinematographer Roger Deakins has won an Oscar
The acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins was nominated for his work on "The Shawshank Redemption," "Fargo," "Kundun," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", "The Man Who Wasn't There," "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," "No Country for Old Men," "The Reader," "True Grit," "Skyfall," "Prisoners," "Unbroken" and "Sicario."
He lost every time.
But not tonight: Deakins won the cinematography Oscar for "Blade Runner 2049," the sequel to the 1982 cult classic.
"I've been doing this for a long time, as you can see," Deakins said in his acceptance speech, running a hand over his gray hair.
Even more winners!
Best Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049"
Best Original Screenplay: "Get Out"
Best Adapted Screenplay: "Call Me by Your Name"
Best Visual Effects: "Blade Runner 2049"
Best Film Editing: "Dunkirk"
Best Documentary Short Subject: "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405"
Best Live Action Short Film: "The Silent Child"
For the complete list of winners, click here.
Everyone is campaigning for Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to host next year's show
And we're totally for it.
Rapper Common uses Oscar performance to take aim at Trump, NRA
Rap artist Common took aim at President Trump and the National Rifle Association during his performance of his Oscar-nominated protest song “Stand Up For Something,” co-written with Diane Warren and sung by Andra Day for the movie "Marshall."
The Oscar-winning rapper mentioned the love for the people of Haiti and Africa, which the president reportedly derided as "shithole countries." Common also gave a nod to undocumented immigrants, women's rights and the recent gun violence prevention movement following the recent shooting at a Florida high school, which left 17 people dead.
Check out his verses:
Verse 1
On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell A land were dreamers live and freedom dwells Immigrants get the benefits We put up monuments for the feminists
Verse 2
Tell the NRA they in God’s way And to the people of Parkland we say Asè
Verse 3 Sentiments of love for the people From Africa, Haiti to Puerto Rico[CHORUS]
Verse 4These days we dance between love and hate A president that chose with hate He don’t control our fate Because god is great When they go low we stay in the heights I stand for peace, love and women’s rights.
Jordan Peele wins best original screeplay for 'Get Out'
The audience at the Dolby Theatre roared when Jordan Peele won the original screenplay Oscar for "Get Out," the hit horror satire he also directed.
"I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice," Peele said in his acceptance speech.
Some pundits have said "Get Out" could score an upset in the best picture category at the end of the night ...
For a precious few minutes, the Oscars said something
With so much talk about equality and intersectionality this award season (as it should be), we were treated to a montage break for a short video on the importance of representation in film. Actors and directors like Lee Daniels, Ava DuVernay, Yance Ford, Kumail Nunjiani, Greta Gerwig, and Barry Jenkins weighed in on the industry and its evolution, and while we have a long way to go before the Academy morphs into something that reflects our (slowly) transitioning society, it was still nice. It was hopeful. It was a start.
After a night of tiptoeing around it, finally #TimesUp
Sure, Jimmy Kimmel made a bunch of jokes in his monologue about the bad year men of Hollywood have been having as a wave of female empowerment has washed out a bunch of serial abusers. After treading lightly all night, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayak and Annabella Sciorra presented a filmed piece about how women and people of color have been able to break through this year at the cinema.
While Geena Davis, Greta Gerwig, Ava Duvernay, and Lee Daniels offered some inspiration, Kumail Nanjani had the bit of advice that will persuade most Hollywood suits. Noting how pictures starring women and people of color are killing it at the box office he said, "Don't [make these movies] because it's good for society. Do it to get rich! You'll get that promotion."