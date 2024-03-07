LGBTQ films you should watch ahead of the Oscars

With the Oscars quickly approaching, it’s time to catch up on this year’s most popular nominated films.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday will honor queer storylines that span decades, geographies and genres, taking us from the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s (“Rustin”) to the French Alps (“Anatomy of a Fall”) and even an imagined medieval kingdom (“Nimona”). LGBTQ artists and filmmakers have also taken center stage, with historic nominations for out actors Jodie Foster and Colman Domingo.

Below are some of the year’s most notable films with LGBTQ themes, storylines and characters to watch ahead of the Oscars. ‘Maestro’

Among the several queer biopics being honored this year is “Maestro,” a sweeping account of the life of the late composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper). The film portrays Bernstein’s LGBTQ identity by exploring how his affairs with men over several decades affected his marriage to his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). The film’s Oscar nominations include best picture, best actor, best actress, best original screenplay, best makeup and hairstyling, best cinematography and best sound.

Bradley Cooper co-wrote, directed and starred in "Maestro," a sweeping biopic based on the life of Leonard Bernstein. Jason McDonald / Netflix

‘American Fiction’

A writer’s satirical take on the publishing industry’s expectations of Black literature spins out of control in Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut, which earned five Oscar nominations, including Sterling K. Brown’s first nomination for best supporting actor. Brown plays Clifford Ellison, a gay doctor navigating major life transitions marked by the loss of his sister and his coming out. The film is also nominated for best picture, best actor, best adapted screenplay and best original score.

Sterling K. Brown and Jeffrey Wright both earned their first Oscar nominations for their roles in "American Fiction." Claire Folger / Orion Pictures

‘Nyad’

Powerhouse actors Jodie Foster and Annette Bening are nominated for their performances in “Nyad,” based on the true story of swimmer Diana Nyad’s attempts to swim from Cuba to Florida. Both women portrayed in the film are openly gay, and Foster’s role as Bonnie Stoll earned her a spot on the very short list of LGBTQ actors nominated for playing LGBTQ characters. Bening is nominated for best actress and Foster for best supporting actress.

"Nyad" is inspired by Diana Nyad's multiple attempts to swim from Cuba to Florida. Kimberley French / Netflix

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

One of the season’s buzziest international features depicts an openly and confidently bisexual writer (Sandra Hüller) whose sexuality is at times questioned during her husband’s murder trial. The film scored five Oscar nominations, in the best picture, best director, best actress, best original screenplay and best editing categories.

The French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" has catapulted Sandra Hüller to stardom for her performance as a bisexual writer accused of killing her husband. NEON

‘Nimona’

This nominee for best animated feature — which is based on a comic book of the same name by nonbinary author ND Stevenson — has been hailed as “truly groundbreaking” for its exploration of LGBTQ themes in a futuristic world. The title character, Nimona (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz), is a shape-shifter who has been described as a “trans allegory.” The film features the voices of several LGBTQ actors, including RuPaul, Indya Moore and Julio Torres.

The beloved comic book "Nimona" features several LGBTQ characters in its medieval-inspired world. Netflix

‘Barbie’

Last year’s summer blockbuster may not have explicit queer storylines, but several high-profile LGBTQ artists contributed to its success. “Saturday Night Live” alumna Kate McKinnon played the prominent role of “Weird Barbie,” while Hari Nef depicted “Doctor Barbie” and Alexandra Shipp played "Writer Barbie," among others. The film’s eight Oscar nominations include a best original song nomination for Billie Eilish, who came out after the film’s release last year (though she said she was under the impression she had already been out). The film is also up for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best original song (for Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” as well as “I’m Just Ken”), best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best costume design and best production design.

Movie lovers around the world flocked to Barbieland last summer, earning the film over $1 billion at the box office. Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Rustin’

Colman Domingo’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the civil rights leader Bayard Rustin is another rare recognition of an openly gay actor playing a gay character. Domingo previously told NBC News that he was drawn to the script because “we don’t leave his sexuality out of it at all. It’s infused with every part of who he is.” He earned the film’s sole Oscar nomination, for best actor, which also marks the first time an Afro Latino has been recognized in the category.

Colman Domingo is the first Afro Latino nominated for best actor for his performance in "Rustin." Netflix

‘The Color Purple’

Alice Walker’s 1982 novel features one of the best-known Black lesbian love stories of 20th century literature between the characters of Celie and Shug. In the new musical adaptation, producer Scott Sanders told the Los Angeles Times, “it was important for us to make it abundantly clear to audiences that these two women had both a sexual relationship and a loving relationship.” Danielle Brooks, who plays Sofia, received the film’s only Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

"The Color Purple" returned to screens last year nearly 40 years after Steven Spielberg's original adaptation. Eli Adé / Warner Bros. Pictures

The Oscars will air Sunday on ABC. Check out the full list of nominees and where to stream all of this year’s best picture contenders.

For more from NBC Out, sign up for our weekly newsletter.