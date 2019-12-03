An armed Wisconsin high school student confronted a school resource officer Tuesday morning, leading to an officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened at Oshkosh West High School in Winnebago County, about 75 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
The student and officer were both injured and taken to local hospitals in unknown condition, the Oshkosh Police Department said in a Facebook post. Only one student was injured.
The school was kept on lockdown and parents were told they could pick up their children at a local middle school.
"This incident is being turned over to the state department of criminal investigations who will conduct the investigation," police said.
The shooting comes one day after an incident at another Wisconsin high school about 80 miles south of Oshkosh.
At around 10 a.m. on Monday, a police officer at Waukesha South High School shot a male student allegedly armed with a gun. The shooting occurred after a student at the school alerted a school resource officer that a classmate had a gun.
In the Waukesha incident, authorities said that a school resource officer, along with local police and sheriff's deputies, responded and tried to de-escalate the incident, but were unsuccessful in doing so.
Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said the suspect would not remove his hands from his pockets and then took a gun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at the officers. A Waukesha officer fired, striking the student.
The suspect was said to be in stable condition and was taken into custody. No one else was injured in Monday's shooting.
