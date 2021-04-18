Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for Covid-19

Otters at an aquarium in Georgia have tested positive for Covid-19 but are expected to make a full recovery.

“They began exhibiting mild respiratory symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, mild lethargy, and some began coughing,” the Georgia Aquarium said in a statement.

The aquarium in Atlanta said the Asian small-clawed otters are currently doing well.

“Despite following all recommended health and safety protocols, it is suspected the otters may have acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member,” the aquarium said in their statement posted to Facebook.

It is rare for such transmission to occur and the otters are now off-exhibit while they recover. The animals do not have direct contact with patrons.

The aquarium did not say how many otters tested positive for the virus. Animals, including otters, are not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.