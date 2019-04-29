Breaking News Emails
The parents of a man suspected of opening fire inside the Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, during a Passover service, killing a woman, issued an apology for their son being part of the "history of evil" against Jewish people.
John T. Earnest, 19, of San Diego, was taken into custody Saturday after a gunman with an AR-type assault weapon opened fire into the Chabad of Poway on the last day of Passover. A founding member of the synagogue, Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was killed in the attack and three others were injured.
Earnest's family apologized for their son's alleged actions in a statement released through their attorney on Tuesday.
"To our great shame, he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries," the statement said.
Hours before the attack in Poway, a user identifying himself as John Earnest posted a white nationalist open letter to the far-right message board 8chan. Someone also utilized the username "JohnTEarnest" to post the letter on a document hosting site.
Where Earnest gained his alleged views and how he was "attracted to such darkness" is a mystery, the family said.
"Like our other five children, he was raised in a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate and taught that love must be the motive for everything we do," the family said.
The statement also said that the family was cooperating with investigators.
Earnest was taken into custody Saturday after an off-duty Border Patrol agent in the area fired at him, hitting his car, authorities said after the attack.
San Diego Police Chief David Nislei said an officer was en route to the scene when he overheard on a scanner that a suspect had called the California Highway Patrol to report that he was involved in the shooting and gave his location.
The officer went to the location and “clearly saw the suspect in his vehicle, the suspect pulled over, jumped out of his car with his hands up and was immediately taken into custody," Nilsei said.
Police saw a rifle sitting on the front passenger seat.
Poway is the third attack of its kind in the last six weeks and the fourth fatal attack on a house of worship in the last year.