Breaking News Emails
Federal authorities seized 15,000 kilos of cocaine, worth as much as $750 million, at a Philadelphia shipping port, law enforcement sources told NBC News on Tuesday.
The 33,000 pounds or 16.5 tons of the drug was found in seven shipping containers late Monday night, officials said.
The illicit cargo was found aboard a cargo ship, the MSC Gayane, which had previously traveled from Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, according to NBC Philadelphia.
A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that authorities believe the ship was loaded with drugs in the Bahamas. The vessel also made previous stops on South America before coming to Philadelphia.
"Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection are leading a multi-agency inspection of shipping containers aboard a merchant ship at the Port of Philadelphia," Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. "We will release additional details when it is appropriate to do so.”