Over 20,000 Mississippi students in Covid quarantine after first week of school

More than 20,000 students in Mississippi are in quarantine from Covid-19 exposure, accounting for about 5 percent of the state’s pupils in public schools, according to state data.

As infection rates increase throughout the country due to the highly transmissible delta variant, the Magnolia state has been hit particularly hard since students returned to classes Aug. 9.

There were 20,334 students in quarantine after the first week of school which ended last Friday, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

During that week, there were also 4,521 students who contracted coronavirus, with a total of 5,933 students testing positive for the disease since the beginning of August, the department of health reported.

Teachers and staff from the 803 schools that reported to the state from 74 counties also fared poorly.

State records show 948 teachers and staff tested positive for Covid between Aug. 9 and last Friday. A total of 1,496 teachers and staff have contracted coronavirus since the beginning of August. And as of the end of last week, 1,463 teachers and staff are quarantined due to exposure to Covid.

In Mississippi, less than 36 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to government data from earlier in the week.

Raleigh High School. Google

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers told reporters on Wednesday the number of students who are in quarantine is "dramatic."

"When you look at a number like 20,000 students that are on quarantine in any given week, that exceeds what we’ve experienced ... when we were at our previous peak for the impact on the schools.”

Due to the high number of quarantines among students and staff, at least 29 schools have opted to "go virtual for a short time in order to interrupt transmission,” Byers said.

Mississippi has seen sharp increases in coronavirus infection rates among children between the ages of 5 and 17, Byers said, with minors between the ages of 6 and 10 accounting for a lot of the new cases.

“This will translate to potentially more hospitalizations of children under the age of 18. And unfortunately, we may see additional deaths,” he said.

The best protection against Covid-19, Byers said, is for children 12 and over to get vaccinated along with their parents.

A teenager died from complications related to Covid this past weekend, marking the fifth death of a minor killed by coronavirus in the state, Byers said.

Mkayla Robinson, 13, was the child killed by the disease in Smith County, according to her aunt, Megan Reed.

The eighth-grader died Saturday, Reed said.

“I found out Friday it was a positive test. And then on Saturday, she passed. She was healthy, perfectly healthy,” Reed told NBC News on Wednesday.

Reed, of Atlanta, last saw Mkayla in August. She said her late niece was an A student who had Ivy League aspirations and played in the school band.

“She wanted to attend Harvard,” Reed said. “She was very smart, very caring, very kind. She was a nurturer. … It’s devastating to all of us.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Mkayla raised nearly $7,500 from 139 donors as of Wednesday afternoon. The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $20,000.

A Facebook post from the Raleigh High School Lion Pride student band described her as "the perfect student."

"Every teacher loved her and wanted 30 more just like her," the post said. "Please pray for Raleigh Junior High, the band, and especially the family as they deal with this."

The Smith County School District superintendent could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Gov. Tate Reeves is not mandating masks in schools, but instead leaving that up to school districts, NBC Mississippi affiliate WLBT reports. Reeves has criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated policy on masks, calling it "foolish" and "harmful."

Multiple emergency field hospitals have opened in Mississippi since last week to accommodate the rising hospitalizations from coronavirus. The state's only children’s hospital has converted parts of its garage to a makeshift hospital. The garage’s bottom floor is now packed with air-conditioned tents, beds, monitors and oxygen.

Mississippi’s State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, knows many of those racing to the hospital will be young.

Unlike earlier surges, this wave is predominately impacting younger, unvaccinated people just as classes are resuming, Dobbs said. More children are hospitalized than ever, he said.

“Instead of seeing women bury their parents, we’re seeing women bury their children,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s a sad and heartbreaking thing.”