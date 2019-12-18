Over 20 rounds fired into Philadelphia Airbnb, leaving man in critical condition

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a gunman shot 22 rounds into an Airbnb rental in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
About 15 young adults rented the house to "hang out" when someone began firing into the row home around 1:25 a.m., according to NBC Philadelphia. The gunman shot nearly two dozen bullets into the home, but only one man was injured.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper torso, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police did not have a suspect in custody on Wednesday afternoon.
Airbnb implemented a ban on "party houses" along with new security measures in November following a fatal shooting in a suburb outside San Francisco. Some of the new security features included verifying all listings, conducting manual reviews of high-risk listings and creating a 24/7 hotline.
Airbnb did not immediately have a statement for NBC News.