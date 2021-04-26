Over $4 million worth of meth found in 'funky pickles' by border agents

Border patrol agents in Texas seized more than $4 million worth of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor-trailer carrying "funky pickles," officials said.

On April 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of pickled cucumbers at the Pharr-Reynose International Bridge cargo facility, the agency said.

After imaging the shipment, authorities said they found 114 packages of suspected methamphetamine, worth $4,343,000, hidden with the fresh produce, officials said.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

CBP South Texas tweeted a photo of the shipment, calling the narcotics "funky pickles." An investigation by the Department of Homeland Security is ongoing.

In August, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge found 1,561 packages of suspected meth — $16 million worth — in a trailer carrying a shipment of broccoli and other produce, according to the agency.