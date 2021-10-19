Over half of Washington, D.C., Metro rail cars pulled after derailment

More than half of Washington's Metro system's train cars have been taken offline after last week's derailment and a possible safety issue with wheel assemblies, officials said.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Sunday ordered all 748 of the system's 7000-series rail cars, about 60 percent of its rail car fleet, be taken out of service. Metrorail service was running on reduced service and long wait times.

No one was seriously injured in last week's derailment on the Blue Line, but investigators said it could have been far worse.

"This could have resulted in a catastrophic event," National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference.

That same train derailed and got back on the tracks at least twice before on Tuesday, she said. The wheels on the car that derailed "had moved outboard on the axle," making it derail when going through switches, NTSB investigator Joe Gordon said.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has known about an issue with wheel assemblies since 2017, Homendy said. Eighteen failures had been found in inspections this year, and since the accident, 21 more were found, she said.

The transit authority, known as the WMATA, said in a statement that it has been working with the maker, Kawasaki, to resolve the issue since 2017.

The agency said that it conducted thousands of inspections and any time wheel sets were found out of tolerance, the train cars were pulled and wheel sets replaced before being returned.

"I want to assure our customers that their safety is driving every decision being made," Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. Wiedefeld said the transit authority is working hand-in-hand with the NTSB.

Homendy said that the investigation will look at WMATA's decision-making and actions, and also whether the issue is a larger one in other parts of the United States.