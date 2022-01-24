IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oxford High School reopening nearly 2 months after deadly shooting

Students at the Michigan high school, where a November shooting left four teenagers dead, have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

Oxford, Michigan, students return to school with clear backpacks, increased security in wake of shooting

Jan. 3, 202201:07
By Associated Press

The Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot in late November will reopen Monday for the first time since the attack.

Oxford High School students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during the Nov. 30 shooting.

A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.

The high school is in Oakland County, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

“As a community, we will get through this with love and grace for one another,” Superintendent Tim Throne said last week, referring to the school’s reopening and legal cases related to the shooting.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned.

Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students “further their healing process.” A permanent memorial is planned.

Associated Press