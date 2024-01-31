A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly killing his own father, before displaying his decapitated head in a gruesome YouTube video while spouting right-wing conspiracy theories.

Justin Mohn, 32, is accused of killing his father Michael Mohn, Capt. Pete Feeney of the Middletown Township Police Dept. told NBC News.

Justin Mohn was taken into custody on suspicion of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possessing an instrument of crime with intent, according to a court docket released early Wednesday. He was arraigned at 4 a.m. and denied bail, Feeney said.

In the YouTube video, Mohn is seen wearing gloves holding his father's head in a plastic bag. Later the head can be seen in a cooking pot.

Mohn says his father was a federal employee for 20 years and refers to him as a traitor, calling for the death of all federal officials, attacking President Joe Biden's administration, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ community and Antifa activists. YouTube removed the video, which is more than 14 minutes long, hours after it was posted.

NBC News has contacted Google, the parent company of YouTube, for comment.

Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement released on Tuesday night that Middletown Township Police were called to "a report of a deceased male" in Upper Orchard Drive, Middletown Township, close to the New Jersey border, at 7 p.m.

"The call to emergency dispatchers came from the victim’s wife. When officers arrived, they located the male deceased in the bathroom," the statement said.

Police took a person of interest into custody who was the deceased man’s son, the statement added.

Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla told reporters that the son was not at the house when police arrived but was found about 100 miles away and arrested just before 11.30 p.m, police said.

A police officer guards the entrance to a house after a man was found dead in Middletown, Penn., on Tuesday. via WCAU

Police first told NBC News late Tuesday that they were aware of a YouTube video that could be associated with this event and had secured copies of the video.

When asked if police had any prior contact with the person in the video, Det. Lt. Stephen Forman from Middletown Township Police said they had had a couple of contacts with him, some as far back as 10 years ago and some more recent.

He said the investigation was active and ongoing and they anticipate having a news conference later in the morning.

Capt. Feeney later told NBC News early Wednesday that the YouTube video both appeared to show Justin Mohn and to be the same video that law enforcement was already aware of.

It was too early to say how it would impact the outcome of the investigation, he said.

"The process of transferring custody of Justin Mohn to our jurisdiction is underway and he will likely be arraigned on the charges sometime in the morning," Feeney added.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.