Rescues, ‘wet’ homes and landslides: Atmospheric river storms pound Pacific Northwest

A massive atmospheric river storm drenched the Pacific Northwest and left the region coping with floodwaters Wednesday morning.

The storm brought record rains, caused widespread river flooding and touched off landslides that shut down Amtrak passenger train service.

“We had an awful amount of things that peaked overnight,” said Steve King, service coordination hydrologist at the Northwest River Forecast Center, which is based in Portland and tracks river flooding. “This is a pretty characteristic major flood.”

Two bodies were discovered in Portland area creeks amid flooding, according to The Associated Press.

The region has experienced almost nonstop heavy rains since Friday.

“It just kept pounding,” said Brent Bower, a senior service hydrologist in the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

The flooding has prompted several daring rescues. A Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue crew found a man in a small aluminum boat without paddles or a headlamp Tuesday evening in the midst of raging floodwaters on the Skykomish River, which is known for its whitewater rafting. Rescuers were able to pluck the man as he scrambled near shore after a rope rescue attempt failed, according to an agency Facebook post.