Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed outside strip club

Tommy Pham, an outfielder for the San Diego Padres, was stabbed in the back outside a strip club in the city on Sunday night.

The 32-year-old was stabbed at least once during a fight in the club's parking lot after 10:30 p.m. and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to NBC San Diego, citing police.

The scene in San Diego where Tommy Pham was stabbed. KNSD

The motive for the stabbing remains unknown, and police are unsure if there is one or more suspects.

Pham in a statement thanked hospital staff for their care and police for their ongoing search for the suspects.

“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time,” Pham said in the statement released by his team.

The Padres said in a statement obtained by NBC San Diego that Pham is expected to make a complete recovery.