Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed outside strip club

Tommy Pham, an outfielder for the San Diego Padres, was stabbed in the back outside a strip club in the city on Sunday night.
The 32-year-old was stabbed at least once during a fight in the club's parking lot after 10:30 p.m. and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to NBC San Diego, citing police.
The motive for the stabbing remains unknown, and police are unsure if there is one or more suspects.
Pham in a statement thanked hospital staff for their care and police for their ongoing search for the suspects.
“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time,” Pham said in the statement released by his team.
The Padres said in a statement obtained by NBC San Diego that Pham is expected to make a complete recovery.