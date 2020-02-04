Painter shot after mistakenly going to wrong North Carolina apartment

A painter was shot Thursday morning after he was mistakenly sent to the wrong apartment for in North Carolina and attempted to enter.
Byron Castillo, 48, of Winston-Salem, was still in the hospital Tuesday where his condition continues to improve, High Point police said.
Castillo was hired by Chatham Wood Apartments in High Point to complete repairs to an apartment, according to police.
When he arrived at the apartment, he identified himself as maintenance, began knocking on the door and attempted to enter it with a key that did not work, police said. A man inside the unit, Gregory Sims, 28, of High Point, thought Castillo was trying to break into his apartment.
Sims could see Castillo pulling on the door handle and saw Castillo had something in his other hand manipulating the deadbolt, police said. Fearing for his safety, Sims opened the door and shot at Castillo striking him once in the chest, according to police.
The police department's violent crimes unit consulted with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute the case, police said Tuesday morning.