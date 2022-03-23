Pancake mix from Kroger, Walmart recalled over cable fragment concerns

The maker of a pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart and Kroger issued a recall after it discovered "potential foreign material contamination" in products distributed across the United States.

In announcements issued by the Food and Drug Administration last week, Continental Mills described the contamination as "fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line."

The company, based in Washingtonstate, said there were no reports of injuries or contaminated product being purchased.

Pancake & waffle mix by Continental Mills. FDA

The mix was distributed to Walmart stores nationwide and Kroger stores in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company said it was "acting swiftly for the safety of consumers."

Neither Walmart nor Kroger immediately responded to requests for comment.