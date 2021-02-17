IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The pandemic changed how we live. Send us your last photo of life as we once knew it.

What is the final picture you have in your camera roll before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020?
By NBC News

We didn't always wear masks everywhere or attend Zoom weddings.

As we approach the anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic, NBC News is interested in the last photo you took before Covid-19 changed everything.

Whether it's a picture of a meal you enjoyed while dining inside a restaurant, a big birthday party, a crowded airport or your children stepping onto the school bus, NBC News wants to see your final snapshot from your old life.

Please submit your photo along with a brief description in the form below of what has changed for you since then. We will publish selected photos on NBCNews.com, and you may be contacted by a reporter for a story about the anniversary of the pandemic.

