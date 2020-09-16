There's one thing that Americans still have in common: A shared sense that we're more divided than ever before.

Just how deep that schism runs can be seen in the differing reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when the simple call to wear a mask to contain a viral spread is now seen as a partisan act. That's a glaring contrast to the days of World War II, when a majority of Americans bought in to the calls from President Franklin Roosevelt's Office of Price Administration to ration rubber, gas, meat, butter, and sugar for national war effort. Sacrificing for the greater good is a lot easier when almost everyone can agree on that greater good, but that is increasingly a concept for the history books.

It's not just politics as usual — or at least what was once usual.

A 2019 poll by the Pew Research Group found that 61% of Republicans said Democrats do not share many of their other values and goals outside of politics, while 54% of Democrats said the same about Republicans. And that discernible divide across most issues has been growing for the 25 years that Pew has been measuring partisanship.

"The pandemic is a good example," said Carroll Doherty, director of research at Pew. "At the outset, there was some common sentiment. The partisanship we normally see was set aside a bit in the early days of the coronavirus.

"But since then, as has become typical on issues, you see growing partisanship in perceptions of how serious the disease is and perceptions of how Donald Trump is handling it. You can see where the country is facing this serious crisis and the parties are not coming together—and, in fact if you look at it over time, they’re moving further apart."

"The idea that because we’re so profoundly divided, we don’t share history and culture and interests just strikes me as wrong," said Schmidt. "Both can be true. We are in fact as Americans, all 330 million of us, we are in it together.

"And the chaos of COVID should make that point—though when you look at the politicization of that issue, it’s obviously not a point that’s understood by everybody."