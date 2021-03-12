This pandemic year, in five charts

The story of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has ended hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States and upended countless more, has been told in everyday life around the world and in the data underlying the contours of this worldwide disaster.

One thing about the pandemic: It has not been felt equally. Between unevenly implemented lockdowns and social distancing mandates, to disproportionately hit Black communities, the pandemic has affected us all, but it has done so in far different ways.

The pandemic’s impact was first felt in the United States by the millions who lost their jobs in the first wave of lockdowns. This spike in weekly unemployment claims saw more than 6 million workers across the country sidelined in one week in late March/early April as the disease spread.