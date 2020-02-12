Papa John's founder: I didn't eat 40 pizzas in 30 days, I 'had' 40 pizzas in 30 days

Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter attempted to clarify his wild statement that implied heate more than one whole pie a day for a month in critiquing the pizza giant he once controlled.
Back in November, Schnatter told WDRB, a Fox affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, he "had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days," and concluded that Papa John's is "not the same pizza" since his ouster.
But this week, on the H3 Podcast, Schnatter said the verb "had" wasn't the same as "eaten."
"Well I didn't say I had eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days. I said I had 40 pizzas in 30 days," Schnatter said.
That's when host Ethan Klein pushed back at Schnatter, accusing his guest of playing fast and loose with his pizza lingo.
"Hold on, we're going to split hairs here? When I said 'I had a pizza' that means I ate it," Klein said.
Then Schnatterpulled out a picture of a pizza and said "had" usually means he's "inspecting" a pie or eating just a portion of it.
"When I said I had a pizza it means I'm inspecting," he said. "I'm not eating every pizza. I may be eating parts of pizzas."
Schnatter said he now eats about eight or nine slices a week — but used to down 12 to 15 slices a week when he was running Papa John's.
Schnatter stepped down as CEO and left the board for allegedly uttering a racial slur during a conference call. He said his former company has failed in keeping up with its long-time slogan: "Better Ingredients, Better Pizza."
He vowed in his November interview with WDRB he'd see "a day of reckoning" and said board members who forced him out will have to pay up.